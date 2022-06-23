ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Steam Sale Drops Hit Games to Under $5

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Steam users, it's that time of year again: Valve is having another one of its huge, genre-sweepings sales that touches on games big and small, new and old. This summer sale does exactly that and just went live on Thursday to give players deals to sift through from now until...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Have Appeared Online

It’s that time of the month again: PlayStation Plus time. As of this week, the overhauled PlayStation Plus system has finally completed its rollout after landing in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With it, we all now have the choice to subscribe to either the Essential, Extra, or Premium...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Claim $20 Prime Day credit by uploading one photo

With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.
INTERNET
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Major New Game After Lengthy Delay

At long last, Xbox Game Pass has today added a substantial new game to the service after a lengthy delay kept it from coming to the platform earlier. That game in question happens to be FIFA 22, which is the latest entry in Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sim series. And while this addition might not seem like a big one given that FIFA 23 is on the horizon, the move is quite substantial g.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

Grab PlayStation's Latest Free Game Right Now, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation users everywhere can download a brand-new free game right now, regardless of if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Indie darlings Mediatonic announced earlier this month that the excellent, anarchic battle royale Fall Guys would be free to download and play for everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 21 - no PS Plus needed. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not too shabby!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Xbox Series X takes its first price cut at Amazon

The Xbox Series X has taken its first price cut at Amazon today, with £10 off the £449.99 RRP. That leaves us with a £439.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the latest console - extraordinary considering we were scrambling for stock just a few months ago.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' Is Bringing Back Two Fan-Favourite Characters, Says Insider

A Grand Theft Auto leaker with a pretty solid track record has claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI will bring back a few familiar faces from GTA IV and GTA V. While the Grand Theft Auto series has been known to reference past games by bringing back or hinting at certain characters, protagonists like CJ, Tommy Vercetti, and Trevor Philips tend to stay gone. However, a new report suggests that the in-development GTA VI is bringing back Niki Bellic from GTA IV and Michael De Santa from GTA V.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Amazon, robots, and diverging views of automation and the future of work

LAS VEGAS — What happens to jobs, the economy and business when a company can create the perfect worker out of silicon and steel? Amazon’s new warehouse robots, unveiled this week, could have lasting implications for the company and its workforce at a pivotal moment for technology and the labor movement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Great for SNES Fans

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have a couple of new games, including one game that's technically three games in one and potentially nostalgic for any that grew up playing RPGs on the SNES. As of yesterday, subscribers of both tiers of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opening Scene Released Online

While anime fans in North America and other regions are waiting for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to arrive in theaters this summer, the highly-anticipated shonen film is already showing in theaters in Japan, and leaks have made it online. The film features Gohan, Piccolo, and other Z-Fighters battle the...
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES

