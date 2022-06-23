ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NY concealed carry case: What ruling means

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Aborn, the president of the Citizens Crime Commission, weighs in on...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WIBX 950

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Firearms#Crime#New Laws#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul calls special session for new gun safety legislation

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is bringing state lawmakers back to Albany to debate new gun safety legislation. Thursday's special session is in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the New York law that required people applying for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

NY Leaders React to Passage of Nat’l Gun Control Law

President Biden has signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into the law. Touted as the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years, the law, among other things, enhance background checks for anyone under 21 looking to purchase a firearm and invest more money into mental health. New York elected...
LAW
NEWS10 ABC

Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling striking down New York gun law

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From gun shop owners to lawmakers, people from across the Capital Region are reacting to the Supreme Court decision on a New York gun law. The state’s long-standing concealed carry law was struck down by the court Thursday. “I think it’s common sense,” said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can Your Driver’s License Legally Be Revoked In New York State For Medical Reasons?

Can you lose your driving privileges in New York State due to a medical condition? Recently, in Buffalo, a bicyclist was killed and two others injured when a driver suffered a medical emergency. While the news stories did not explain what the medical issue was, I started thinking about whether people with a history of medical problems or a newly diagnosed issue should be able to keep their driver's licenses.
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

FLEOA, FOP win LEOSA lawsuit against state of New Jersey

WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Staten Island Advance

Catalytic converter thefts: N.Y. legislation aimed at robberies of auto part awaits governor’s signature

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new piece of legislation will hopefully slow the thefts of expensive, highly-sought catalytic converters across New York, say two state lawmakers. The state Legislature has passed a bill to impose restrictions on the purchase, sale and possession of the automotive device by vehicle dismantlers, scrap processors, and others, according to state Sens. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and fellow Democrat Joseph Addabbo (Queens).
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy