ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Council Passes Annual Budget, Steers $57 Million To Schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpC8D_0gKE5HqW00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council has passed the fiscal year 2023 budget, according to lawmakers.

The city’s budget for the fiscal year 2023 totals $4.11 billion, including $3.32 billion for operating expenses and $792.6 million for capital investment, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.

The General Fund budget totals $2.147 billion, an 8% increase from the Fiscal 2022 Adopted Budget, staff said.

Lawmakers note that the budget directs an additional $57 million to Baltimore’s schools and contains funding for the continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also funds the city’s Water4All billing discount program while aiming to make the city safer, cleaner, and more equitable, among other things, staff said.

“It contains essential investments towards implementing our Group Violence Reduction Strategy, City Schools, Rec and Parks, and modern, affordable housing units—all things that will help build a safer, better, more equitable Baltimore,” Scott said.

The Baltimore City Council must approve each fiscal year’s budget before it can be adopted as is required by law.

This year, the council passed the budget by a vote of 15–0.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorebrew.com

Will the Baltimore County Council finally say, enough is enough?

Two smelly (one figurative, one literal) examples of pay-to-play legislation from the Olszewski administration are up for Council review tomorrow [OP-ED] If you smell something while in Towson tomorrow, it’s not the odor wafting in from Baltimore’s failed Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. It’s the stench emanating from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

With Recycling Collection Still Bi-Weekly, Councilman Schleifer Suggests Fining DPW Director For Code Violations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With recycling pickup in Baltimore City still on an every-other-week schedule, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer suggested the city levy fines on the head of the Department of Public Works for code violations. Schleifer, who represents District 5, blasted the “double standard” where taxpayers are fined for having recycling or trash on their property but the agency tasked with collecting it faces no recourse for the reduced service and missed collections that contribute to litter. When trash is not collected or recycling starts to pile up, animals can get into cans and bins and spread their contents, he said. In proposing...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: Renew Baltimore's plan to cut property taxes

(WBFF) — The group, "Renew Baltimore" is challenging the current property tax rates and pitching a new plan to cut property taxes that they say would spur homeownership. The plan is being met with mixed reactions from Baltimore City leaders. In this "Waste Watch," David Williams with the Taxpayer Protection Alliance to see if it could work.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Veteran of many city posts leaves Baltimore government

The Scott administration will now look for a third deputy city administrator. After serving five months as deputy city administrator, Chichi Nyagah-Nash is headed for an undisclosed job in the private sector, the Scott administration announced yesterday. A native of Kenya, Nyagah-Nash has been a quiet, well-respected “utility player” around...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Work To Beautify Baltimore, Improve Its Greenspaces

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members and leaders are working to beautify Baltimore this summer. Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday pulling weeds, picking up trash, and planting shrubs in Baltimore’s Upton community on the grounds of the former P.S. 103 This is where  Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, attended elementary school from 1914 to 1920. “It’s a historic landmark,” said Mary Urban, the WIN Waste Innovations Director of Communications, Community Engagement and Marketing. “They’re going to start doing renovations on this building so we want to make sure the rest of the block is going to be as...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steers#Affordable Housing#General Fund
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary

ROSEDALE, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore County delegation in officially breaking ground for a new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary School. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th. The $59.7 million project … Continue reading "BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary" The post BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sheriff’s Union Says Members Have Lost Confidence In Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union announced on Sunday that its members have lost faith and confidence in Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger. The union consists of over 300 members who have “become increasingly alarmed at the lengths Al Peisinger has stooped to mischaracterize his support and demonize the hard-working deputies of Harford County,” union officials said in a statement. In its statement, the union cited “Peisinger’s lack of leadership” as a problem and claimed that it has led to the deterioration of trust. “This deterioration of trust has been outlined in previous statements by deputies observing incompetence of...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Prepares For Increase In Patients After Roe V. Wade Overturned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has some of the strongest abortion protections in the country, and many women from other states are expected to turn here for access to the procedure. In Baltimore, abortion rights supporters gathered at the federal courthouse downtown after the stunning Supreme Court decision. Supporters of abortion rights are gathering at the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lDblVW0C4s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2022 Amy Blank told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that she cried after learning the news. “We’re a safe state, and if I have to be a safe home for women outside of Maryland, I will be,”...
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy