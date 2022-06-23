Baltimore City Council Passes Annual Budget, Steers $57 Million To Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council has passed the fiscal year 2023 budget, according to lawmakers.

The city’s budget for the fiscal year 2023 totals $4.11 billion, including $3.32 billion for operating expenses and $792.6 million for capital investment, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.

The General Fund budget totals $2.147 billion, an 8% increase from the Fiscal 2022 Adopted Budget, staff said.

Lawmakers note that the budget directs an additional $57 million to Baltimore’s schools and contains funding for the continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also funds the city’s Water4All billing discount program while aiming to make the city safer, cleaner, and more equitable, among other things, staff said.

“It contains essential investments towards implementing our Group Violence Reduction Strategy, City Schools, Rec and Parks, and modern, affordable housing units—all things that will help build a safer, better, more equitable Baltimore,” Scott said.

The Baltimore City Council must approve each fiscal year’s budget before it can be adopted as is required by law.

This year, the council passed the budget by a vote of 15–0.