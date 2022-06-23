ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

Parts of I-16 in Georgia to close for clean-up from accident

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DRY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, one lane will be open for westbound traffic on Interstate 16 at mile marker 17, the site of a semi-truck accident.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum said the Wednesday night wreck happened when one semi-truck had a tire blow out, causing it to swerve into the lane of another semi-truck. The driver of the second truck lost control and went between two bridges, landing on its top in a creek underneath the structures, he said.

Rescuers have transported the driver of the second semi-truck to a hospital in Macon by helicopter.

Authorities said there will be times when both lanes of the highway are closed as crews work to remove the semi truck and clean up additional debris, WMAZ-TV reported. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes, including Exit 18 at Bullard Road, Highway 129 or Highway 80, to avoid delays.

