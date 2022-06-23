Investigation Underway After Thursday Morning Fire in Cheyenne

The City of Cheyenne Compliance Division and Planning & Development Department urge citizens to call before purchasing a carport, building a carport, or covering an existing driveway. Building permits are required for structures over 200 square feet and are limited to certain areas of the rear and side yard. Carports and covered parking areas are generally prohibited in front yards or along property lines. Failure to obtain the necessary approvals could result in daily fines of up to $100 per day and removal of any unpermitted structure or structure located within a required setback.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO