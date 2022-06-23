ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Investigation Underway After Thursday Morning Fire in Cheyenne

By Joy Greenwald
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a Thursday morning fire in south Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 800 block of E....

kgab.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

Breaking: Large Structure Fire On East Lincolnway in Cheyenne

As of 5:09 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue crews remain on the scene. "Many supporting agencies have been demobilized and cleared the scene with the fire now diminished in size," CFR said in a press release. "CFR crews are currently performing overhaul at the scene going into Tuesday evening." "We thank...
thecheyennepost.com

Man Arrested Following Shots Fired Incident

On June 22 at approximately 9:49 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to 1515 West Lincolnway for a report of shots fired. The preliminary investigation shows that two male subjects at the location entered into a verbal altercation. As the argument escalated, the suspect, later identified as Paul King, 63,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KDVR.com

Weld County fire under control, no evacuations

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:22 p.m.): Mount View Fire Rescue said the grass and structure fire is under control and no evacuations are necessary. They advise nearby residents to close windows to avoid smoke inhalation. North Metro Fire Rescue and several other departments are responding to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Laramie police probe ‘swatting’ that evacuated part of downtown

LARAMIE — Laramie police continue to investigate a “swatting” incident that closed several streets and prompted the evacuation of an area of downtown for more than two hours Tuesday evening. Someone called the dispatch center “claiming he was armed with a large rifle and was wanting to...
LARAMIE, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Wyoming man pleads not guilty to marijuana distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A Wyoming man who was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations and allegedly found with a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Joshua...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Police Trying to Identify Suspect in ‘Swatting’ Incident

Laramie police are trying to identify the person behind Tuesday evening's "swatting" incident that caused several road closures and evacuations downtown. Lt. Ryan Thompson says a male subject called dispatch at 5:08 p.m. claiming he was armed with a large rifle and was wanting to shoot people at a business in the 200 block of S. 2nd Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Cfr#Colorado Home
News Channel Nebraska

NWS says Cheyenne and Kimball County are in a severe drought

The National Weather Service out of Cheyenne Wyoming announced on Friday, June 24th that the dry weather from spring has led to worsening drought conditions across southeast WY and the Nebraskan panhandle. According to the NWS, Cheyenne and Kimball Counties are in a severe drought. Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Quarter Size Hail Possible Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms which may include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible in southeast Wyoming this afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday:. ''Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The city wants public comment on annexing county pockets

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you don’t like the condition of your roads or are still on a septic system within the city limits, you could be in a county pocket. The City of Cheyenne council will have public comment at noon on Friday about county pocket annexation.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Cheyenne

Cheyenne's annual fireworks show, presented by Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne, will light up the skies over Frontier Park beginning at 9:35 p.m. on the Fourth of July. And while Frontier Park won't be open as a viewing location, there are still plenty of spots to enjoy...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

3 Dead After Semis Collide on I-80 East of Cheyenne

Three people are dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Friday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened sometime after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near milepost 383, about three miles west of the Burns and Carpenter exit.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hynds Building In Downtown Cheyenne Under Contract

A historic building that has sat mostly vacant in downtown Cheyenne for nearly 40 years may soon have a new owner. Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday that the Hynds building is under contract. "The buyers are local and experienced," Collins said in his Mayor's Minute column. "They have 45 days...
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Get the Facts First Before Constructing a Carport

The City of Cheyenne Compliance Division and Planning & Development Department urge citizens to call before purchasing a carport, building a carport, or covering an existing driveway. Building permits are required for structures over 200 square feet and are limited to certain areas of the rear and side yard. Carports and covered parking areas are generally prohibited in front yards or along property lines. Failure to obtain the necessary approvals could result in daily fines of up to $100 per day and removal of any unpermitted structure or structure located within a required setback.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Woman Sought in Cheyenne Purse Theft, Credit Card Fraud

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a purse from a gym locker and then using the victim's credit cards. According to a department Facebook post, the woman (pictured above) allegedly used bolt cutters to break into a locker at Gold’s Gym at 1616 E. Pershing Boulevard.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS: Strong Thundershowers Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some strong thundershowers on Friday, with a wet weekend likely ahead. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here is the 7 day forecast for southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Increasing chances...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy