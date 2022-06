A case of road rage that started in Sunrise ended in the parking lot of the Lauderhill Police Department with an arrest a few blocks away, police said. According to the arrest report, Cierra Lesha Wilson, 37, got into an argument with a woman in the 2600 block of Northwest 60th Avenue in Sunrise during which she pulled out a handgun and yelled “Come out the car [expletive] so I can shoot you.”

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO