The ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion now puts the spotlight on individual states. For Georgia, that means the possible implementation of a 2019 ban on abortions after the around the six-week mark with some exceptions. It was signed into law but is being challenged in the the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, who declined to vote on until after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the case that overturned Roe v. Wade).

