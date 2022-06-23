ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

After fatal crash, friends honor High Springs woman

By Julianne Amaya
mycbs4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Fe River connects many in North Central Florida, but perhaps no one bonded over the Santa Fe River more than Shannan Elise and Rhonda Long. "I met her in 2015. And we connected on such a deep level," Elise said. They met after Shannan lost her husband....

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

 

WCJB

Levy County hit and run accident leaves one woman dead

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida highway patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and killed a Morriston woman Friday night. The 47-year-old woman was walking a white bike along county road 3-37 in Levy County when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One year later: GFR reflects on Surfside condo collapse

One year later, Gainesville Fire Rescue workers will never forget their rescue mission after the devastating Surfside condo collapse. "All I hear is the chipping of the concrete and the hammers, and the cranes flying and the whistles and the people yelling back and forth," GFR Lieutenant, Jose Paredes said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Silver Springs features glass-bottom boat tours in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Silver Springs State Park, an agritourist attraction out of Marion County, is hosting its mainstay feature glass-bottom boat tours yet again this summer. According to the park’s website, Silver Springs has a storied history, dating all the way back to Florida’s annexation in the 1820s....
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Popeyes In Ocala Severely Damaged By Storm

More readers have sent in images of damage from Friday’s severe weather. The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on S Pine Street in Ocala appeared to suffer a roof collapse, as well as extensive damage to the interior of the building. We hope that any staff inside the building were able to make it out safely. Thanks to Aaron Hendricks for sharing!
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Alligator warning issued at Blue Run Park in Marion County

Dunnellon, Fla. - There is a warning for visitors at one scenic park in Marion County. Some say alligators are getting a bit too close to people. Kelly Colson says she spotted a gator during her trip to Blue Run Park in Dunnellon Thursday. It was her first time on a kayak.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with attacking woman who was riding her bike home from work

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorcyclist injured after car turns into his path

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a June 19 crash at the intersection of NW 13th Street and NW 23rd Avenue. At 5:39 p.m. on June 19, a motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville man was traveling southbound on NW 13th...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

75-year-old woman from The Villages killed in head-on crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman from The Villages was killed and three others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 42. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of striking female victim with vehicle

A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after being accused of striking a female victim with a vehicle. On Tuesday, June 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on Hemlock Terrace in Ocala in reference to a battery investigation. Upon arrival, Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics were on scene and advised that the victim was being transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.
OCALA, FL

