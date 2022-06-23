ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man holds wife's hand and plays her favorite song after cutting her throat

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

A man in Florida was arrested Tuesday after he confessed to slashing his wife's throat before playing her favorite song and holding her hand as she died , authorities said.

Xichen Yang, 21, faces murder and tampering with evidence charges, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police uncovered the grisly corpse of Nhu Quynh Pham, Yang's wife, after 9 a.m., when officers responded to the couple's residence for a welfare check, according to a report.

Pham was lying in the bathtub in a "pool of blood," according to police.

"Pham had a deep laceration to the left side of her neck which had blood running down from it," authorities said. "Her stomach was also pooled with blood."


Pham was declared dead at the scene, where officials found a bottle of disinfectant and a pair of pink rubber gloves.

Yang was reportedly not home when police arrived, but he was taken into custody soon after the discovery of Pham's corpse, the report noted. He confessed to killing his wife in a moment of pure rage.

Yang said "he could feel himself getting more and more angry ... and that he could have stopped short of killing her," police said.

When asked why he did not stop himself from killing his wife, Yang said he was raised to "go all the way."

"He placed Pham in the bathroom tub, 'played her favorite music' and 'held her hand' for what he estimates to be approximately 10 minutes, until she died," police said.

He never called the police and proceeded to clean up the mess, according to the report.

Yang supposedly became enraged after his wife burned his passport.

When his employer at a pool maintenance company asked why he failed to come to work, "Yang went on to tell him that he had actually done 'unspeakable' things and that he killed his wife," police said.

The 21-year-old has a record of domestic violence and is due to be arraigned Aug. 2.

VJD
3d ago

Death penalty! Most likely a male, democratically appointed judge will allow him to walk! It is happening all the time!

Reply
14
Citizen Jane
3d ago

Play his favorite song when he meets Ol’ Sparky!

Reply
23
