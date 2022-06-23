ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Wyoming Downs Gets Approval from Johnson County

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson County Commission has voted to allow Wyoming Downs to operate an off-track betting facility in Buffalo. During their regular meeting this week, the commission heard a presentation...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

COMPASS Makes Land Lease Request of Buffalo Council

The COMPASS Center for Families has approached the City of Buffalo to lease them city-owned land on which to build a COMPASS facility in Buffalo, according to Bill Hawley, who spoke to the city council at their last meeting. Hawley said the city would hold no responsibility for funding, building,...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Q and A: Wyoming governor highlights state’s energy opportunities

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted why Wyoming is a pivotal region for the energy industry in a speech Wednesday at The Energy Exposition. Before a crowd of roughly 100 energy industry members, Gordon said that while renewable energy is wonderful and Wyoming has ample opportunities in that area, including Power Company of Wyoming’s Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, reliable, deliverable power is necessary, considering adverse weather events, to fill any remaining gaps.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Buffalo, WY
Lifestyle
County
Johnson County, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Johnson County, WY
Government
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 25

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through June 25. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Hudson Cars Owners Tour Sites in Sheridan and Around the Area

The 2022 Western Regional meet of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club is being held Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at the Ramada Plaza and Convention Center in Sheridan, Wyo. There were attendees from several states including Montana, Idaho, Nebraska and Colorado. Many drove their Hudson cars, but some...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College Still Examining When To Bring Athletics Back

It’s been two years since Sheridan College eliminated athletics and it could be another two years before they’re brought back. When the covid pandemic hit in 2020, the Northern Wyoming Community College District was facing a financial loss of $4.2 million and eliminating athletics at both Sheridan and Gillette colleges allowed the District to make-up more than half of that loss.
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Track Betting#Wyoming Downs#The Quality Inn
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, June 24

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Arraigned on Numerous Felony Charges

A 34-year-old Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges, including five felonies and two misdemeanors. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Adam Broussard pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault and battery, all of which are felonies, one...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Two events to keep families outside, learning and having fun

The Sheridan Community Land Trust is inviting community members to experience the wonder of Red Grade Trails at two upcoming events that are free to attend. Join Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company for a Mountain Bike Discovery Night Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. June 28. All levels and ages of riders are welcome – from beginner to intermediate and expert. SCLT asks that attendees please bring their bike, helmet and water. All ages and experience levels are welcome. There will be a beginner and intermediate group. Attendees are asked to meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

High Fuel Prices and the Tourism Industry

High fuel prices have taken a toll on the tourism industry, as many Americans have altered their summer travel plans due to the price at the pump. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker says high fuel prices will inevitably have an impact on tourism in Sheridan. Parker said...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy