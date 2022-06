CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission met for their monthly meeting on Thursday evening to cover a robust agenda. During the preceding work session, the commissioners and all in attendance heard from retired Cullman County teacher Sharon Ferguson, now employed by Sevita, a national agency dedicated to health care in both homes and community. Until recently, the company was known as The MENTOR Network. Ferguson aired her grievances on the lack of community transportation available for the clients in the Cullman County homes she oversees, while noting that each of the homes she oversees has a van available. The single van...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO