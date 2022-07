Southeastern Community College closed its campus Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat. “The SCC Campus has been cleared,” SCC spokesperson Haylee Damato said in a statement at 4:30 p.m. “There was a bomb threat made to SCC, along with other community colleges. Out of an abundance of caution SCC took the necessary steps to clear campus and ensured that everyone remained safe. Thank you for your cooperation. It is always our top priority that we keep everyone safe.”

