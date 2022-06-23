ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy's lemonade stand rakes in thousands in donations for local animal shelter

By Kimberly Craig
 3 days ago
Six-year-old Henry doesn't just love animals, he loves to help them. So it didn't come as any surprise when Henry decided to donate the money he made from selling his mom's lemonade to the Wyandotte Animal Shelter.

"All the dogs are really struggling," Henry said. "I thought they might need some help."

And thanks to his mom's lemonade and the power of social media, Henry's hard work is paying off.

After three separate days of working in the hot sun, selling cool lemonade, Henry has been able to donate over $2,000 to the animal shelter.

Sales first took off after a family friend posted about Henry and his lemonade stand on the Downriver and Friends Facebook page.

"Thank you, thank you," said Henry's dad, Michael Bryant, as he described their gratitude for the community rallying behind his son and his mission to help animals.

"If people knew how much this meant to him, and to us, to see him be so proud of himself, there's never enough thank yous," said Shelley Bryant, Henry's mom.

Most of the money that's been donated to the shelter has gone to help animals with medical needs that the non-profit arm of the shelter relies on to save them, according to Tom Abraham of the Wyandotte Animal Shelter.

If you'd like to make a donation to the shelter through their non-profit, you can visit www.wacshelter.com where you'll also see the cats and dogs looking for someone to adopt them and give them a loving home.

As for Henry, he plans on having another lemonade stand soon.

And he's already planning on selling hot cider and hot chocolate in the fall and winter.

"Because other animals still need help too," Henry said.

You're absolutely right, Henry! Keep up the good work!

Lake breezes
3d ago

very proud of you child, way to go and your work and efforts will be rewarded in your life. you did such a fine thing to help animals and shelters and need. God bless you and keep up the good work ♥️💖👍

