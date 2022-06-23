ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New Washington license plate fees increase starting July 1

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
unknown license plate

New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1.

The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.

Starting July 1, the license plate fees will change as follows:

  • A new plate will increase from $10 to $50.
  • A replacement plate will increase from $10 to $30.
  • A new motorcycle plate will increase from $4 to $20.
  • A replacement motorcycle plate will increase from $4 to $12.

Other fee increases include:

  • Dealer temporary permits will increase from $15 to $40.
  • A maximum optional dealer documentation fee will increase from $150 to $200.
  • The stolen vehicle check fee, which is out-of-state vehicles registering in Washington for the first time, will increase from $15 to $50.

The Washington State Department of Transportation noted that applications received on or after July 1 must reflect the increase, even if the applications are postmarked earlier.

Comments / 33

Jamie Smythe
3d ago

What happened to the $30 car tabs that was unanimously voted a couple of years ago? Since Gay Inslee and his AG don't accept legitimate votes from the State, then I guess NOT renewing my tabs is acceptable?

30
BookemDano62
3d ago

The Jay and Bob show needs to go away ASAP........Hope all you west siders finally grasp some common sense before it's too late.....

31
Comments freedom
3d ago

They want a sales tax increase and license and tag increases, paying for bags that use to be free is all so they can vote themselves raises. Maybe they should have protected all the small businesses and did their jobs

15
