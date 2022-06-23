New Washington license plate fees increase starting July 1

unknown license plate

New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1.

The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.

Starting July 1, the license plate fees will change as follows:

A new plate will increase from $10 to $50.

A replacement plate will increase from $10 to $30.

A new motorcycle plate will increase from $4 to $20.

A replacement motorcycle plate will increase from $4 to $12.

Other fee increases include:

Dealer temporary permits will increase from $15 to $40.

A maximum optional dealer documentation fee will increase from $150 to $200.

The stolen vehicle check fee, which is out-of-state vehicles registering in Washington for the first time, will increase from $15 to $50.

The Washington State Department of Transportation noted that applications received on or after July 1 must reflect the increase, even if the applications are postmarked earlier.

