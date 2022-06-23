5 Things to Do This Weekend: Boise Music Fest, Dairy Days, Chaco bus, football, more

Live in the Boise area? Need some entertainment action?

There’s plenty. Here are some of the notable weekend events on the calendar Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26.

Have a cow

Meridian Dairy Days already is in full swing, but there’s still tons of action happening Friday and Saturday, including live music in Storey Park and a full-on carnival in the Meridian Speedway parking lot. The much-anticipated annual parade is at 6 p.m. Saturday — with fireworks afterward at dusk. Head to dairydays.org for a full schedule of events.

Step into the sun

I’m not a musical theater guy. The thought of being dragged to “Dear Evan Hansen” made me craft my own sorrows-drowning screenplay: “Dear Evan Williams.” But I actually enjoyed the Tony Award-winning performance earlier this week at the Morrison Center. (Way more than I did “Hamilton” six months ago, to the chagrin of my theater-loving companions.) An alternately tearful and funny story of overwhelming social anxiety and a big lie (no, not that one), “Dear Evan Hansen” finishes its Boise run at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at around $60 at Ticketmaster . And in case you’re wondering about indoor COVID-19 protocols? You’ll likely be in the majority if you don’t wear a face mask at the show. That was the case Tuesday.

The Broadway On Tour presentation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” an award-winning musical, is playing at the Morrison Center in Boise. Matthew Murphy

See a concert

Live music highlights:

▪ Country singer Russell Dickerson headlines this year’s Jacksons Country Stomp . It’s at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Tickets are $40 at fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: Lauren Alaina, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean.

Until it went on hiatus for two years, tens of thousands of fans had partied at the Boise Music Festival every summer since 2010. Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman file

▪ Music snobs won’t set foot anywhere near the biggest one-day music festival in Idaho, but it’s gonna be huuuge. The Boise Music Festival brings 12 hours of musical madness to Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., on Saturday. Performers include Lady A, Walker Hayes, Tate McRae and bunch of way-back-when acts: Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, Eve 6 and Tag Team. There also will be tons of local bands, a carnival, arts and crafts vendors, food courts, beer and wine gardens, and an air-conditioned play area and Kids Zone. The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus fees. Carnival wristbands cost extra. boisemusicfestival.com .

▪ Country singer-songwriter Riley Green will headline Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road in Emmett on Saturday night. Tickets start at $32.50. Hit stoneysroadhouse.com for more information. Doors open

Fix your Chacos

Summer is here. Better make sure your Chacos are in tip-top shape! Get your Chaco sandals fixed for zero dollars by the ReChaco Roving Repair Bus , which will be parked at Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., from Friday through next Sunday, July 3 (closed Monday and Tuesday). Operating from noon to 6 p.m., this magical bus will offer “on-site repairs to keep sandals on feet (and out of landfills) longer,” according to a media release, plus sell custom Chaco Z Sandals and Chillos. Repairs are free. You drop off your beloved Chacos , normally wait a couple of days or so, then pick them up. (Depending on now busy things are, sometimes fixes can happen while you wait.) If your Chacos are teeee-rashed and need to be sent to the factory, they’ll be shipped back to you at no cost. Want to design your own custom Chillos? That costs $55. Custom Z/1 sandals will be $110. On last year’s road tour, the ReChaco bus brought back to life over 1,500 pairs and made 1,200, according to the release.

Chaco Footwear is on a tour that visits Boise from June 24-July 3. Chaco Footwear

Watch playoff football

The Idaho Horsemen host a playoff game against the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. The two arena football teams split games this season — with the Skyhawks putting a hurt on the Horsemen 60-39 most recently. That said? The Horsemen are 17-1 at home. Who will earn the right to head to the American West Bowl III against the undefeated Tri-City Rush? Find out by grabbing tickets ($12-$35) at fordidahocenter.com .