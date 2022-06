The humidor began at Denver's Coors Field in 2002.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Earlier this week, Major League Baseball issued a memo about baseballs to all 30 clubs. Entitled “Updates to Baseball Storage & Handling,” the directive followed complaints from pitchers, coaches, and managers about slickness of baseballs. It was sent not only to general managers and their aides but to clubhouse guys responsible for storing baseballs and making sure they are rubbed with special mud before use.

