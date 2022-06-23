North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."

