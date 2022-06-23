ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

By Ryan Janke
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. — The sale of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. The state’s attorney general has asked the...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in less than three days. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Cool 98.7

Summer Outlook For North Dakota From Climate Prediction Center

North Dakota is officially out of the drought that plagued us the last two years. We sure paid the price last summer with the 90s and 100s temperatures for most of the summer. For those of you who love summers like that, this summer has been just a little different so far. Heck, we even had high temps in the 60s this past Saturday. That was unheard of last June.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

How would a federal gas tax holiday affect North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration and Congress have an opportunity to temporarily lower gas prices, but many are skeptical about it. President Joe Biden has said he’ll do everything in his power to help consumers at the pump, and this week, that included asking Congress to pause the federal gas tax. But some people in North Dakota aren’t convinced that’s the right way to go.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Drew Wrigley
Person
Doug Burgum
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

What’s next in ND with Roe v. Wade overturn?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The issue of abortion now lies in individual states’ hands after a 5-4vote by the Supreme Court overturned roe versus wade Friday, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. “It is so heartbreaking and upsetting...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Emotion#Farmland#Politics State#Republican
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction pouring in from North Dakota, Minnesota officials and group on Roe v. Wade decision

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Dairy Queen loses lawsuit against bottled water company

ST. PAUL, Minn. – American Dairy Queen Corp. has lost a federal lawsuit accusing a Massachusetts company of trademark infringement for attaching the name “Blizzard” to its bottled water. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in St. Paul, Minnesota, issued a written decision earlier this month. She...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
XL Country 100.7

These Are All Over Montana, So What’s The Problem?

I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
MONTANA STATE
740thefan.com

Regents expand alcohol sales at South Dakota universities

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota universities will begin to sell more alcohol at events next school year. The South Dakota Board of Regents approved an expanded alcohol sales policy Thursday to include general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events. Under the previous policy, alcohol sales were limited to select box seats and lounge areas.
COLLEGES
KX News

North Dakota reacts to the Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade

Reaction among North Dakotans and North Dakota organizations to the news effectively ending Roe v. Wade has been quick and varied: Bismarck Diocese: “Today marks the end of what can only be described as an almost 50-year national nightmare and tragedy. This decision ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision. It, again, gives […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy