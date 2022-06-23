ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Inmate who escaped prison work crew caught in Washougal 1 year later

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who escaped a prison work crew site in Southwest Washington last year was caught by authorities in Washougal recently.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Cody Bliss of Carson, Washington, was part of a work crew near the Bonneville Dam when he escaped official custody in June 2021. He was serving time for felony eluding.

A task force from the U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance at multiple places in Clark County, deputies said. But officials said Bliss wasn’t found for about one year after his escape.

On June 15, marshals, deputies and police and closed in on an apartment complex in Washougal and arrested Bliss along with another person with a felony warrant.

Man flees from I-205 crash, leaves behind suspected meth, fentanyl pills

The person arrested with Bliss was identified as 31-year-old Courtney Palmer of Stevenson, Washington, and is charged with rendering criminal assistance.

Since his escape, authorities believe he was involved in several thefts and eluded police in Clark and Skamania Counties. Bliss faces related charges along with a first-degree escape charge.

Both Bliss and Palmer were taken to Skamania County Jail.

KOIN 6 News has reached out for more information.

