Athletics' Montas loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 8th vs M's

Former AFL and NFL player Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL, died Monday at age 76, his daughter told the Associated Press. Briscoe starred at Nebraska-Omaha (then Omaha University) where he broke 22 school records and eventually earned a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Briscoe was drafted by the Denver Broncos, who planned to move him to defensive back. But he impressed in camp and earned the starting quarterback job during his rookie season.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 MINUTES AGO