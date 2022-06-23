ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google brings five vital new features to Chrome browser on iPhone and iOS

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoNir_0gKDzNFm00

Google’s Chrome browser isn’t just the biggest desktop browser in the world — it’s also the most popular mobile browser on Earth. That will likely continue as long as Google continues to add new features to its app as frequently as it does. Speaking of, Google announced five new features coming to Chrome on iPhone and iPad this week.

5 new features coming to Chrome on iOS

These new features are available in the latest version of Chrome on iPhone and iPad.

Stronger protection from phishing and malware

In Chrome 103, iPhone and iPad owners will finally have access to Enhanced Safe Browsing. If you turn on ESB, Chrome will predict and warn you proactively when you visit a dangerous website. Chrome will also tell you if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach. It will then prompt you to change them.

Fill in passwords on any app

You can now set up Google Password Manager as your Autofill provider on iPhone and iPad. This will let Chrome quickly create, store, and fill in your passwords on any website or within any app on your phone or tablet. Very useful if all your passwords are in Chrome.

Discover something new, or pick up where you left off

Google wants to make it easier to find fresh content while browsing on Chrome. In order to accomplish that, a new “Discover” section will appear when you open a new tab. You can still find your recent tabs as well. This feature will hit Android soon too.

Translate websites faster into your language

Chrome will use on-device machine learning to make websites translate into your preferred language faster. The latest version of Chrome includes “an updated language identification model to accurately figure out the language of the page you’re visiting.”

Use Chrome Actions to quickly get things done

Finally, Chrome Actions make it easier to get stuff done from the address bar. From now on, if you want to perform an action like clearing your browsing history, opening an incognito tab, or setting Chrome as your default browser, just type it into the address bar. Chrome Actions will let you spend less time in menus and more time browsing.

Other additions

The release notes for Chrome 103 on the App Store reveal a few other new features:

  • Manage camera and microphone permissions for specific sites using the camera and microphone icons in the address bar.
  • You can now download and add iCalendar (iCal) files to your Calendar.
  • Chrome will remove duplicate New Tab Page tabs in the background.
  • Stability and performance improvements.

You can download the latest version of Chrome on your iPhone or iPad right now.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Your iPhone may be hacked, this is how to know for sure and fix it

Malware is essentially a file or code that can infect your phone, control it or steal your private data off it. The phone can get infected through malicious apps, emails or non-secure wifi networks. Either it could be because the user has opened a link or downloaded something that brought the horror to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Free Up Storage Instantly

What’s one thing your iPhone could use a lot more of? If you answered “storage,” you’re not alone. It’s all too common to get that dreaded Out Of Storage pop-up when you try to take more photos and videos. But there are solutions that can make an immediate and lasting impact. Tech and Apple Expert Michael Aphelion, who is the marketing manager at The Spreadsheet Page, tells us three ways to free up storage instantly.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Google Calendar#Smart Phone#Ios#Enhanced Safe Browsing#Esb#Google Password#Android
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
AOL Corp

Prepare yourself: Apple is announcing even more "new" products

Alert Apple aficionados: the company has reportedly hinted at new products and updated OG's to be released over the next year. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the tech giant has a few more surprises up its 2022 sleeves than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference, which announced the new iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, including anticipated updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Amazon’s one-day Greenworks electric mower deal is almost too good to be true

Looking for the best electric lawn mower? If you had asked me a few months ago, I might not have recommended my Greenworks electric mower. I have been using it for the past four years, but it has some issues. That said, I actually do like it a lot. It’s wonderfully lightweight and quiet, and it has two ports to hold batteries up to 5 Ah each. It always has more than enough juice for my entire front and backyard. That means I don’t need to take a break to recharge.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Here’s a hidden Android security feature you won’t find on any iPhone

With Apple and Android handset makers constantly jockeying back and forth to one-up each other, the gap between the iPhone and Android user experience has only narrowed in recent years. Admittedly, the days when the iPhone was undoubtedly a superior platform relative to Android are long gone. Today, comparing the iPhone to Android is a far more nuanced affair. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see iPhone users clamoring for Apple to bring some Android features to the iPhone. One such example is the ability to create a Secure Folder on Samsung devices.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

AirPods Pro & AirPods 3 already have Prime Day price cuts

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price now has a crazy early Prime Day discount, people are swarming Amazon to get them.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Mac mini price hits all-time low with huge $140 Amazon discount

Apple’s stunning M1 iMac is finally back in stock, and there are iMac and Mac mini price discounts on Amazon. The new iMac is Apple’s most powerful model ever, and prices start at $1,229 while it’s on sale. Considering the specs and performance you get with this killer all-in-one desktop computer, that price is actually quite reasonable.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Researchers built a laser that can supposedly run forever

Researchers have managed to create a never-ending laser they say can run forever. Unlike normal light-powered lasers, this laser draws its power from a special phase of matter. The researchers published their findings on the laser in the journal Nature earlier this month. We’ve seen a number of breakthroughs in...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

BGR.com

327K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy