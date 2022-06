SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Wildfire season and fireworks season happen concurrently in Utah, and in recent years the risk associated with both have been elevated due to drought. There have been 247 fires and more than 5,700 acres burned in the 2022 wildfire season so far, and there are still several months of summer weather ahead. According to Utah Fire Info, nearly 82% of the fires this year were human-caused.

