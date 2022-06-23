The Wesley Foundation invites community to ‘Share A Step’ during annual fitness fundraiser
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Wesley Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Wesley Community – a 37-acre non-profit senior living campus in Saratoga Springs – is asking Capital Region residents to take part in its fifth annual and virtual Share A Step fundraiser from Friday, June 24 through Thursday, June...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A transformation has started at 65 Phila St. in Saratoga Springs as part of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s Revive 65 initiative. In May 2021, the foundation purchased the 1851 Alexander A. Patterson House at 65 Phila St., which is important because of its associations with the early development of the city, spring waters, and the Jewish community.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Five area high school seniors were the recipients of $1,500 scholarships from the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild. Aubrey French and Anna Lail, both of Schuylerville High School; Brooke Henderson of Stillwater High School; Sophia Ostrander of Ballston Spa High School; and Quinn Ragan of Saratoga Springs High School were honored by the Guild program, now in its 32nd year. The program provides scholarships to students based on academic achievement, community service, and a desire to pursue a career in healthcare.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Three years after the town received its official Appalachian Trail Community designation, nearly 100 community members gathered for a dedication of the Father Tom Appalachian Trail campsite. The site, located at 6 Main St., is named after former pastor of St. Mary's Church, the Rev. Thomas...
The Clean Technologies & Sustainable Industries Early College High School (ECHS) held their annual graduation ceremony at Hudson Valley Community College’s TEC-SMART facility in Malta on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Class of 2022 graduated 40 students from 11 area school districts. There are 24 graduates who will be finishing their degree at HVCC in their P-TECH pathway. Families, school officials, faculty and staff were there to congratulate the Class of 2022 on another unprecedented year. The graduation began with a welcome from Board of Education President Jason Fernau of the Ballston Spa Central School District and Judith DiLorenzo, Vice President of Academic Affairs for HVCC. The graduates then had the honor of hearing from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, NYS Assembly District 113, who shared remarks and wisdom with the Class of 2022. Students heard from fellow graduates, Gabriel Lacroque and Sarah Holmes both from Ballston Spa CSD as they shared their congratulations and experiences with them. Camden Hart from Saratoga Springs SD was the Master of Ceremonies.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Christina Travis marked the occasion of receiving a new home on Sunday by cutting a ribbon in front of it with others. “We’ve been volunteering a little bit with the other volunteers so we could see how it came together, so it’s really nice to see the finished product,” Travis said.
If physical exercise is done in the morning or afternoon, it has different effects on women and men. In women, morning exercise reduces total and abdominal fat and lowers blood pressure, and in men, afternoon exercise improves cardiovascular and metabolic health. This is revealed by a controlled study by a team from the Department of Health and Human Physiology at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs in New York State. Frontiers in Physiology and who commented RAC1 Version Scientific journalist and biologist Dani Arbos.
What is the Hudson Valley's favorite cookie? Many believe that the favorite is the s'more flavored Mallomar. When Mallomar cookies hit the shelves people go crazy and I can't help but feel bad for them. The Hudson Valley region of New York has so many awesome bakeries that offer spectacular...
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Road 10 are well on the road to recovery after they were rescued from a home in Fulton County earlier this month. The Fulton County Regional SPCA taking them under their paw; from matted fur and malnutrition to happy and healthy. “It’s just the most amazing feeling to see […]
The Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Congress Park has been a staple in Saratoga Springs for many years. The event hasn't been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are left wondering why the event is not returning this year.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — On Friday, Saratoga Central Catholic School had thirty-nine seniors graduate at St. Clement’s Church in Saratoga Springs. The start of the graduation had the faculty, parents, and the graduates all come through the doors of the church and down the aisle as friends and families watched and took pictures as they passed by.
Step one: Just show up. That’s the advice William Rivas gives to people who are looking to improve their communities. In this episode of Upstate Issues, Rivas talks about what inspired him to take action and how he navigates his passion for making the City of Schenectady and the neighborhood he grew up in a better place for everyone. Rivas has made a lot of progress bringing together other institutions and community members to get things done. He is a founder of Save our Streets and has been instrumental in the growth of COCOA House, now serving as Director of the non-profit. But there’s more, he is helping with a community garden project and other initiatives for the community.
I watched my son's baseball game last weekend, and on this beautiful Sunday were several hot air balloons up in the sky. They were so graceful and pretty. All I thought was the view had to be spectacular. A hot air balloon is on my bucket list for me, especially...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by Skidmore College has revealed the best time for women and men to exercise. Researchers at the college say they confirmed through a randomized, controlled trial, that the effectiveness of exercise depends on the time of day, and that these effects differ between types of exercise and between […]
Shenendehowa High School graduate Ariana Valle is on a mission. The member of the Capital Region BOCES Cosmetology Class of 2022 will attend the University of Central Florida this fall in pursuit of a degree in business administration, a degree she plans to pair with her BOCES education to open her own business.
TROY, N.Y. — Troy High School celebrated its graduating Class of 2022 Friday night. The commencement ceremony was held on a warm, sunny summer evening on the school’s football field. The Flying Horses adorned in yellow and purple caps and gowns were full of excitement with family and...
