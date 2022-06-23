The Wesley Foundation invites community to ‘Share A Step’ during annual fitness fundraiser

Step one: Just show up. That’s the advice William Rivas gives to people who are looking to improve their communities. In this episode of Upstate Issues, Rivas talks about what inspired him to take action and how he navigates his passion for making the City of Schenectady and the neighborhood he grew up in a better place for everyone. Rivas has made a lot of progress bringing together other institutions and community members to get things done. He is a founder of Save our Streets and has been instrumental in the growth of COCOA House, now serving as Director of the non-profit. But there’s more, he is helping with a community garden project and other initiatives for the community.

3 DAYS AGO