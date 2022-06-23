ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Walmart investing over $220 Million into AR stores

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 23, Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $220 million this year in the state of Arkansas to update and remodel 47 local stores.

According to a press release, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future,” said David Carmon, Vice President and General Manager, Walmart US. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart plans to host grand re-opening celebrations at each location.

