The Sheridan Community Land Trust is inviting community members to experience the wonder of Red Grade Trails at two upcoming events that are free to attend. Join Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company for a Mountain Bike Discovery Night Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. June 28. All levels and ages of riders are welcome – from beginner to intermediate and expert. SCLT asks that attendees please bring their bike, helmet and water. All ages and experience levels are welcome. There will be a beginner and intermediate group. Attendees are asked to meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO