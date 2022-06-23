One of the teens accused in Maverik gas station murder released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caprice Sicilia, one of the teen girls accused of murder at an Albuquerque Maverik gas station, will be released until trial, and Thursday it was revealed that she is about six months pregnant. The 17-year-old is one of five teens accused in the murder of Kayla Montano at a gas station in late March.

Previous Coverage:

Police say the teens mistakenly thought Montano was someone who tried to rob them earlier that day. Late last month, the state asked Judge Bruce Fox to hold Sicilia behind bars until trial saying she was a danger to the community, but the case was instead sent to children’s court.

The motion was reconsidered by Judge Cindy Leos sided with the defense saying she believes there are conditions that would keep the community safe. She ordered supervision including GPS monitoring, curfew and more.

