Albuquerque, NM

One of the teens accused in Maverik gas station murder released until trial

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caprice Sicilia, one of the teen girls accused of murder at an Albuquerque Maverik gas station, will be released until trial, and Thursday it was revealed that she is about six months pregnant. The 17-year-old is one of five teens accused in the murder of Kayla Montano at a gas station in late March.

Police say the teens mistakenly thought Montano was someone who tried to rob them earlier that day. Late last month, the state asked Judge Bruce Fox to hold Sicilia behind bars until trial saying she was a danger to the community, but the case was instead sent to children’s court.

The motion was reconsidered by Judge Cindy Leos sided with the defense saying she believes there are conditions that would keep the community safe. She ordered supervision including GPS monitoring, curfew and more.

Comments / 15

Lynette Reyes
3d ago

If she can be out causing chaos pregnant why can't she stay locked up while pregnant. She helped take innocent lives why should she be able to go home and live her life?? They aren't allowed to go home and be with their families!!

Barbara Robens
3d ago

wow! So what she's pregnant didn't stop her from committing the crime!!!! Why shouldn't she be kept in jail!!!!! Another reason why this city is filled with so much crime!!!!! Let it happen to a judge's family member guaranteed the person would remain in jail!!

Nathaniel King
3d ago

Sounds about right albuquerque. Catch and release. Can we please elect someone other then a democratic who does nothing for crime. Mark Ronchetti please save us

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

