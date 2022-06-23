ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Thursday Town Hall Supreme Court Decision

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Cambria is a Buffalo-based attorney and...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Town Hall Supreme Court#The New York State Police
wutv29.com

Dr. Barnett Slepian Memorial Fund reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Abortion has always been one of the most contentious issues in the country. In the late 90’s, it turned deadly, when a sniper shot and killed local abortion provider Dr. Barnett Slepian in his home. More than two decades later, an organization in his name continues...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 8 WROC

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Inaugural Elmwood Summerfest

Sunday marked the first ever Elmwood Summerfest. A day dedicated to celebrating all things summer in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

June 25 - William Mattar Law Offices

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY WILLIAM MATTAR LAW OFFICES) The lawyers and staff at the William Mattar Law Offices want to make sure that everyone stays safe on the roads this summer. To find out more about all of their community involvement programs and bicycle safety information, head over to their website at www.williammattar.com. The William Mattar Law Offices main office location is at 6720 Main Street in Williamsville. If you need their assistance if an accident occurs, you can call them anytime at (716) 444-4444.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

14 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy