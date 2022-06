Tasha Steelz gets the last laugh. At Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace captured her second IMPACT Knockouts Championship by winning the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Match. In doing so, she dethroned Tasha Steelz without ever even needing to pin her. However, while she did become champion, Tasha Steelz claims that she is walking around with a replica Knockouts Title as the real one is in her home.

