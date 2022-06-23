CDC says all Rhode Island counties have ‘low’ COVID-19 levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observing National HIV Testing Day on Monday. This year’s National HIV Testing Day is “HIV Testing is Self-Care” themed. According to the CDC, 13% of the people in...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee won the Rhode Island democratic party’s endorsement for governor on Sunday. The primary election will be on Sept. 13. McKee showed gratitude for the endorsement by saying, “I’m grateful to receive the endorsement of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed Rhode Island’s $13.6 billion state budget Monday afternoon. “Our budget delivers real results for Rhode Islanders and ensures we maintain our economic momentum,” said McKee. The budget eliminates car tax, the $8 fee for replacing license plates, and income...
A 34 metre classic yacht named Maemere has arrived for a comprehensive restoration at McMillen Yachts in Rhode Island after narrowly avoiding a scheduled demolition in California. The vessel, which was operating as a harbour cruise ship under the name High Spirits, was saved by the president of McMillen Yachts,...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wildlife officials warn the public of an increase of dead waterbirds washing up on the shoreline in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and other officials are cautioning the public to keep an eye out to avoid any dead birds. They said Block Island have experienced many recent mortalities.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday that he appointed Liz Tanner as Rhode Island’s next secretary of commerce. “Liz knows the ins-and-outs of small business and she has proven she will do what it takes to make Rhode Island a better place to live and work,” McKee said.
Kassi Donnelly knew around age 16 who she wanted to be. Walking her dog through Richmond’s Arcadia Management Area, a 14,000-acre swath of dirt paths and dense forest, she stumbled onto what she describes as an “aha moment.”. “I saw a decomposing tree and realized that a tree...
A classic first weekend with heat and summer muggies has come to an end. A cold front sweeping through during the day will see to that, plus give us some showers, light rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two if we’re lucky, or unlucky, depending on your perspective. We should see the first drops sometime around 9 am give or take an hour, and should last through 9 pm. These will be off and on showers riding a gusty southwesterly breeze, with breaks in between, so we’re not looking for a washout, but any Monday outside plans should account for some dampening. Highs peak in the mid 70’s and evening lows drop to the upper 60’s by late evening as cloud cover breaks and the air dries out.
The U.S. Coast Guard responding Saturday to Stellwagen Bank off the coast of Massachusetts after an unmanned and adrift boat was reported there. The boat in question is approximately 20-25 feet in length, the Coast Guard said. Just before 7 p.m., the agency said it had sent its own boats and helicopters to investigate.
Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island gubernatorial candidates responded to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court Friday. All Democratic candidates slammed the decision with all saying they support the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act (EACA) that would allow Medicaid to fund abortions in the state.
Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
(Above) Captain Rob of Newport Sportfishing Charters with a bass of a lifetime for this young customer. The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen some up and down fishing this week due to some less-than-ideal wind/drift conditions, but they have been able to put some quality trips together on most trips. The water had dirtied up over the weekend but has started to rebound over the past few days. The addition of sea bass has been great, with easy boat limits on most trips, along with plenty of quality fluke still coming over the rails. Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.
The House of Representatives approved legislation on Thursday evening aimed to curb theft of catalytic converters. The bill would require those buying a catalytic converter to get the vehicle information from which it was removed. Either the vehicle registration or vehicle identification number would fulfill this requirement. The information also...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As Roe v. Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court Friday, thousands came out to the Rhode Island State House to rally for Americans’ rights for reproductive health. Abortion rights are now to be determined by individual states, unless Congress acts. Former Rhode...
NEWTON, Mass. — The thin wire bristles on some grill brushes don't look like much — that is until you eat one. That's what Jeffrey Czaplinski said happened to him after his family hosted an outdoor barbecue. "We had a great time," he said. "Got compliments on the...
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in New Hampshire, according to state police. New Hampshire State Police officials said troopers responded at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a motor vehicle...
If you’re in search of the best hamburger in Massachusetts, you will need to jump on the Mass Pike and head west. Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Burger in Every State” and White Hut in West Springfield is tops in Massachusetts.
