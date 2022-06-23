ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC says all Rhode Island counties have ‘low’ COVID-19 levels

By Kevin Perrington-Turner
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday declared all Rhode Island counties with “low”...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Testing sites held for National HIV Testing Day Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observing National HIV Testing Day on Monday. This year’s National HIV Testing Day is “HIV Testing is Self-Care” themed. According to the CDC, 13% of the people in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

McKee wins Rhode Island Democratic endorsement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee won the Rhode Island democratic party’s endorsement for governor on Sunday. The primary election will be on Sept. 13. McKee showed gratitude for the endorsement by saying, “I’m grateful to receive the endorsement of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.”
POLITICS
ABC6.com

‘Investing in RI’s future’: McKee signs $13.6B state budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed Rhode Island’s $13.6 billion state budget Monday afternoon. “Our budget delivers real results for Rhode Islanders and ensures we maintain our economic momentum,” said McKee. The budget eliminates car tax, the $8 fee for replacing license plates, and income...
INCOME TAX
boatinternational.com

34m classic yacht Maemere rescued from scheduled demolition

A 34 metre classic yacht named Maemere has arrived for a comprehensive restoration at McMillen Yachts in Rhode Island after narrowly avoiding a scheduled demolition in California. The vessel, which was operating as a harbour cruise ship under the name High Spirits, was saved by the president of McMillen Yachts,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC6.com

Wildlife officials warn Rhode Islanders of dead birds on shoreline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wildlife officials warn the public of an increase of dead waterbirds washing up on the shoreline in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and other officials are cautioning the public to keep an eye out to avoid any dead birds. They said Block Island have experienced many recent mortalities.
ANIMALS
ABC6.com

McKee names Liz Tanner new secretary of commerce

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday that he appointed Liz Tanner as Rhode Island’s next secretary of commerce. “Liz knows the ins-and-outs of small business and she has proven she will do what it takes to make Rhode Island a better place to live and work,” McKee said.
POLITICS
kolomkobir.com

A great spot for kayaking

Kassi Donnelly knew around age 16 who she wanted to be. Walking her dog through Richmond’s Arcadia Management Area, a 14,000-acre swath of dirt paths and dense forest, she stumbled onto what she describes as an “aha moment.”. “I saw a decomposing tree and realized that a tree...
HOBBIES
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather, Monday, June 27, 2022 – John Donnelly

A classic first weekend with heat and summer muggies has come to an end. A cold front sweeping through during the day will see to that, plus give us some showers, light rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two if we’re lucky, or unlucky, depending on your perspective. We should see the first drops sometime around 9 am give or take an hour, and should last through 9 pm. These will be off and on showers riding a gusty southwesterly breeze, with breaks in between, so we’re not looking for a washout, but any Monday outside plans should account for some dampening. Highs peak in the mid 70’s and evening lows drop to the upper 60’s by late evening as cloud cover breaks and the air dries out.
JOHNSTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Empty, Adrift Boat Reported in Stellwagen Bank Off the Coast of Massachusetts

The U.S. Coast Guard responding Saturday to Stellwagen Bank off the coast of Massachusetts after an unmanned and adrift boat was reported there. The boat in question is approximately 20-25 feet in length, the Coast Guard said. Just before 7 p.m., the agency said it had sent its own boats and helicopters to investigate.
BOSTON, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gubernatorial candidates react to Roe v. Wade decision

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island gubernatorial candidates responded to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court Friday. All Democratic candidates slammed the decision with all saying they support the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act (EACA) that would allow Medicaid to fund abortions in the state.
ELECTIONS
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies swimming in pond on Cape Cod

Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
YARMOUTH, MA
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 23, 2022

(Above) Captain Rob of Newport Sportfishing Charters with a bass of a lifetime for this young customer. The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen some up and down fishing this week due to some less-than-ideal wind/drift conditions, but they have been able to put some quality trips together on most trips. The water had dirtied up over the weekend but has started to rebound over the past few days. The addition of sea bass has been great, with easy boat limits on most trips, along with plenty of quality fluke still coming over the rails. Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.
HOBBIES
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island House passes bill to curb theft of catalytic converters

The House of Representatives approved legislation on Thursday evening aimed to curb theft of catalytic converters. The bill would require those buying a catalytic converter to get the vehicle information from which it was removed. Either the vehicle registration or vehicle identification number would fulfill this requirement. The information also...
ABC6.com

Locals react to US Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As Roe v. Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court Friday, thousands came out to the Rhode Island State House to rally for Americans’ rights for reproductive health. Abortion rights are now to be determined by individual states, unless Congress acts. Former Rhode...
CONGRESS & COURTS

