81-year-old woman killed in North Carolina house fire

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were called out to Sheetz gas station on 2985 Fairlawn Dr., around 2:30 Sunday morning in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived on scene they discovered the suspects already left, during investigation officers found three suspects entered the gas station. One suspect attempted to buy something with cash, when the clerk opened the register the two other suspects assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO