Winston-salem, NC

81-year-old woman killed in North Carolina house fire

My Fox 8
 3 days ago

The woman was found dead inside...

myfox8.com

FOX8 News

Man shot dead on Orlando Street identified by Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a man’s death after receiving a call about a person down on Orlando Street in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, who had been shot one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after chase through Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were led on a chase through Winston-Salem after initiating a traffic stop. According to Winston-Salem police, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday an officer tried to stop a car that was suspected of being involved in crimes in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. They didn’t stop and a chase ensued. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for vehicle, suspect in carjacking

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have launched an investigation after a woman's car was stolen at knifepoint Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to a parking deck in the 400 block of North Church Street just after 2 p.m. regarding the carjacking. Upon their arrival,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
WXII 12

Deadly crash in Winston-Salem takes life of 57-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 57-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road just before 3 p.m. regarding the crash. When officers arrived, they found Charles Wesley Voncannon,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Police investigate after body found on on Orlando Street

Greensboro, N.C. — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kamrean Dale Locklear of Greensboro. Greensboro Police are investigating a body found. Police say they responded to a call just after 1 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived on Orlando Street they found one victim dead in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gas station clerk shot dead in small town of Star

STAR, N.C. — A gas station store clerk died after being gunned down while on the job Saturday night at a Quik Chek. Star police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger. Biscoe Police Department said they are working with the Star Police Department to solve the shooting. BPD...
STAR, NC
FOX8 News

Woman carjacked in Winston-Salem parking deck, police say

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked vehicle in a parking desk on North Church Street and was in the process of shutting her door when the suspect approached her and blocked the door from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scams, police believe he could have more victims

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after police allege he scammed multiple people looking for rental homes. According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on August 17, 2020 about Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was issued for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Star Police: Employee killed in convenience store shooting, suspect at-large

STAR, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is searching for the suspect in a convenience store shooting where one employee was killed Saturday night. According to the Star Police Department, officers were called to the Quik Chek in the 200 block of South Main Street just after 10 p.m. regarding the shooting.
STAR, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem neighbors react after fire kills 81-year-old woman, police begin investigating

WINSTON-SALM, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s an eerie feeling on one Winston-Salem street after a fire claimed the life of an elderly woman. Isaiah Stephenson Sr. talked about watching the flames engulf the home at 4556 Renigar Street. “It’s just a weird feeling seeing something like that,” Stephenson said. “Knowing somebody was still in there…was even […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a gas station

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were called out to Sheetz gas station on 2985 Fairlawn Dr., around 2:30 Sunday morning in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived on scene they discovered the suspects already left, during investigation officers found three suspects entered the gas station. One suspect attempted to buy something with cash, when the clerk opened the register the two other suspects assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in the neck in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the neck after a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 3600 block of Bates Drive after getting reports of a shooting in the area at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old […]
