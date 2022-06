44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO