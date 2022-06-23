ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

Search and rescue operation carried out in Centerville Thursday afternoon

By DEVIN OLDROYD
kslnewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTERVILLE, Utah — Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded Thursday to an operation in Deuel Creek Canyon in Centerville. Reports came in at 10:23 a.m.. According to Davis County Sheriff’s Office’s...

kslnewsradio.com

Gephardt Daily

Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger. The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.
ABC4

LifeFlight assists in Wasatch Co. semi truck-car crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two were hospitalized as a result of a semi truck-car crash that occurred in Wasatch County on June 24. Wasatch Fire reports that crews were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. on reports of a semi truck v. car accident on Highway 40. Officials note that one occupant of the car, a […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

ABC4

3 hospitalized following Garland rollover crash

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Three individuals have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Garland. According to Garland Fire Department (GFD), Box Elder Communications Center (BECC) received multiple reports of a vehicle rollover shortly after 11 a.m. on East Garland Road involving injuries and entrapment. GFD, Tremonton Fire Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, Tremonton […]
GARLAND, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
ABC4

Elderly SLC disabled man found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 11:13 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for a cognitively disabled Salt Lake City man has been canceled. Authorities say Anatoly Soldatov, 83, has now been found safely. MISSING PERSON: Elderly disabled man out of SLC SATURDAY 6/25/22 5:54 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for an […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Multiple resources respond to SLC apartment fire at 700 S 300 E

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire at 761 S 300 E Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire was contained, and that one adult and one child were assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene. Salt Lake City Police are instructing the public to […]
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City Police cancel Amber alert for 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police and the Utah Department of Public Safety have identified a child abduction victim and suspect and are asking for the public’s help. The suspect is identified as Arianna Williams, age 31, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Orem police stop family theft ring, recover over $50k worth of clothing

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Orem Police Department were recognized on social media for their efforts in stopping a family theft ring and recovering over $50k worth of stolen clothing. Officials said Detective Rob Christian and Detective Hansen were doing extra patrol at University Place on Friday...
kslnewsradio.com

Provo fire department sends out reminder about July fireworks

PROVO, Utah — Provo Fire and Rescue used social media on Sunday to inform residents of the city’s fireworks restrictions ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The fire department provided the map below to show where July fireworks are banned within Provo. “Please use one of...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Female bicyclist struck, critically injured in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that critically injured a 64-year-old woman Friday. “This investigation started at 12:16 p.m. when SLC911 received information about a crash involving a van and a person near Redwood Road and North Temple Street,” an SLCPD press release said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Rio Tinto fire sends father-daughter duo to hospital

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Fire officials have confirmed to ABC4 that the fire in the area of the Rio Tinto Stadium started around 8 p.m. and received responses for multiple fire agencies. Crews divulged that the fire began at the Pinnacles Gymnastics arena. Fire officials say that the owner and his daughter were the […]
SANDY, UT
Fox News

Gas thief in Salt Lake City catches fire

Jun. 26, 2022 - 01:46 - In Salt Lake City, Utah, security camera footage obtained captured a thief stealing gas from a truck parked outside Summit Fire and Protection, a fire safety and protection company, before his body catches fire.
ksl.com

3 injured in rollover crash in Garland

GARLAND — Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on East Garland Road. About 11 a.m., Box Elder dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle rollover with injuries. Garland fire and police, Tremonton fire and Box Elder County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
GARLAND, UT

