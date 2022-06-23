ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Inmate at prison near The Villages indicted for murdering cellmate

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez with the first-degree premeditated murder of his cellmate while in the Coleman Federal Correctional Institution. If convicted, Lopez-Hernandez faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment. According to court...

