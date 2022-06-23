ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

What’s in the works? Dozens of projects planned in downtown St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCAxj_0gKDwJG900

ST. LOUIS – If you walk around downtown St. Louis, you might notice some changes from previous years. The city is not only working to add several new buildings, but also redevelop dozens of sites that give it a historical charm.

Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate agency with ties to St. Louis, recently released its 2022 “Downtown St. Louis Development” report , which offers insight on more than 30 development projects planned for downtown.

Trending: Dump trucks sit empty as St. Louis trash piles up

The report details the location and pricing for six new buildings and expansion projects, including the future home of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC in Centene Stadium. Seventeen residential redevelopment efforts, seven commercial redevelopment efforts and three hotel redevelopment efforts are also in the works for downtown St. Louis, according to the report.

More than $1.7 billion are being invested into new buildings and upgrades. Here’s a look at what kind of projects to expect throughout 2022:

Going Up and Expanding

  • Centene Stadium (2000 Olive St.) $460 million
  • Expansion at Convention Center (701 Convention Plaza) $210 million
  • King Realty-owned residential building (1801 Washington St.) $42 million
  • Opus Group-owned residential building (104 Spruce St.) $34 million
  • Fielder Lofts (620 Market St.) $31 million
  • Expansion at Moxy St. Louis (1014-1018 Olive St.) $16.5 million

Residential Redevelopment

  • Railway Exchange (600 Locust St.) $300 million
  • Butler Brothers (1715 Olive St.) $130 million
  • Jefferson Arms (415 N. Tucker Blvd.) $104 million
  • City Place (200 N. Fourth St.) $92 million
  • Lofts at the Hupp (1815 Locust St.) $24.7 million
  • Ballpark Heights (300 S. Broadway) $21.3 million
  • Mansion House (300 N. Fourth St.) $18.3 million
  • Front Page Lofts (300 N. Tucker Blvd.) $15 million
  • MacDonald Building (1800 Washington Ave.) $13.8 million
  • Greeley Building (618-624 N. Second St.) $11.27 million
  • Hoffman Lofts (700-702 N. Second St.) $8.5 million
  • Lofts (1133 Pine St.) $5.8 million
  • Lofts (2206 Locust St.) $4.4 million
  • Trader Lofts (801 N. Second St.) $3.5 million
  • Paincourt Lofts (813 N. Second St.) $2.5 million
  • Lofts (1000 Washington Ave.) $650,000
  • Cardinal Way (2 & 3 Cardinal Way) $TBD

Commercial Redevelopment

  • Ameren Headquarters (1901 Choteau Ave.) $60 million
  • Broadway Tower (100 N. Broadway) $18 million
  • Office (505 Washington Ave.) $4.59 million
  • Beale on Broadway (701 S. Broadway) $2.3 million
  • Building (744/750 S. Fourth St.) $1.2 million
  • US Bank Plaza (505 N. Seventh St. #200) $TBD
  • Cardinal Way (7 Cardinal Way) $TBD

Hotel Redevelopment

  • 21C Museum Hotel (1528 Locust St.) $92 million
  • Shell Building (1221 Locust St. #100) $50.5 million
  • Moxy St. Louis (1014-1018 Olive St.) $16.5 million
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes sale of 204-unit apartment property in St. Louis

Dominic Martinez and Parker Stewart, investment sales specialists in Northmarq’s St. Louis office, brokered the sale of Forest View Apartments, a 204-unit property in St. Louis. The property was built in 1963 and is located at 9400 Mary Glen Drive in St. Louis. Northmarq represented the seller and financed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown St Louis#Lofts#Butler Brothers#Louis#Cushman Wakefield#Realty#Opus Group#Residential Red
BoardingArea

Lounge Review: Wingtips St. Louis (Priority Pass)

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Forest Park turns 150, originally dedicated by former Mayor of Alton

Th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899). Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service. By the...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLS
FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
SAINT PETERS, MO
travel2next.com

7 National Parks In Missouri

Missouri is the Cave State because it has several unique and beautiful natural wonders. Unlike state parks, however, national parks in the state place less emphasis on the natural environment. Instead, national parks in Missouri highlight and preserve important historical and cultural treasures. From the first national park dedicated to...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area. Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy