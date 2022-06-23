Investigation and Review of December Police-Involved Shooting Completed; Charges Will Not Be Filed Against Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said. Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision. Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said. The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO