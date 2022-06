Jenni Kayne is now open at 4856 Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda., in the space formerly occupied by Indochino, next to the Apple store. “Jenni Kayne has made its way to Maryland. Situated among a curated assortment of upscale and casual shopping and dining experiences in the bustling downtown district of Bethesda Row, our new Bethesda store is a warm and welcoming space you won’t be able to help but wander into. Outfitted with our home and apparel collections for the best in California-inspired living, it’s a must-stop for anyone seeking an effortless and elevated take on the everyday. Stop in for all your wardrobe, home, and gifting necessities.”

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO