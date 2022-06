If you spent your 20s and 30s eating junk food, drinking soda, and avoiding the gym like the plague, then your 40-year-old self might be in for a rude awakening. Sure, the younger version of you might’ve been able to handle all of that fast food and all those late nights, but your body after 40 needs more TLC (Tender Love and Care) if you want it to carry you well into your 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO