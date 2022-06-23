ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daines and Rosendale praise Supreme Court’s concealed carry ruling

By Montana Public Radio
mtpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation praised today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, which expanded gun rights. The ruling struck down a New York law that required...

www.mtpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester tackle each other in slapstick video highlighting agriculture reform

A slapstick political ad from senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester is hoping to draw focus to a topic not often discussed at the water cooler: agriculture reform.“Consolidation in the agriculture industry is costing consumers and producers, so @SenBooker and I are teaming up to *tackle* it,” Sen Tester tweeted on Wednesday, teasing the video where he and his Democratic colleague ham it up on camera to jokingly showcase all the lengths – and friendly charges – they’re willing to take to get a bill that would place an immediate moratorium on acquisitions and mergers within the food and...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Republican#U S Supreme Court#Americans#Democratic#Mtpr
Daily Montanan

Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling on abortion means for Montana

The United States Supreme Court did what many had expected after Politico obtained a leaked copy of a draft opinion regarding Roe vs. Wade, and overturned the landmark ruling Friday. Here’s what the ruling means for Montana. In its decision, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that previous Supreme Court […] The post Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling on abortion means for Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
deseret.com

Mitt Romney alone among Utah delegation on gun safety bill

Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Senate gun negotiations falter AGAIN: Republican John Cornyn says Democrats have 'run out of rope' on issues including red flag laws as prospects dim of passing bill by next week

Texas Sen. John Cornyn is warning that time and policy constraints are putting pressure on negotiators who have yet to lock in on a final deal on legislation responding to recent gun massacres – and that Democrats have 'run out of rope.'. He made the comments Thursday after earlier...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Senate passes bipartisan gun bill while SCOTUS expands rights

The Senate has voted to pass a new gun bill that incentivizes states to pass red flag laws and includes enhanced federal background checks for gun buyers under 21, just hours after a landmark Supreme Court decision to expand gun rights. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 24, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy