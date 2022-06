PARKERSBURG — A man was charged with robbery of a 10th Street residence in an incident that occurred on Tuesday, the Parkersburg Police Department said. Officers accused Thomas Malone Jr., 21, homeless, after responding shortly before 1 a.m. to a residence on 10th Street where a man said he was assaulted and items were taken from the residence, police said. The victim stated he was lying in bed when he was struck on the head with an object was later determined to be his walking cane, police said.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO