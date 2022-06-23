ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lauren Conrad Reveals She Is ‘Done’ With Reality TV: ‘I Shared A Lot’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZqOr_0gKDtuaJ00

Nothing left unwritten. Lauren Conrad may have gotten her start by starring in MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills , but she’s forever “done” being followed around by all the cameras.

From ‘Laguna Beach’ to ‘The Hills’: Who Is Lauren Conrad Still Friends With?

Read article

“I shared a lot,” Conrad, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 28th, while promoting her recipes at the Planet Oat Marketplace popup in New York City. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy [now]. I appreciate it.”

The fashion designer was a staple for MTV for years after making a name for herself on Laguna Beach . The show premiered in 2004 and also starred Stephen Colletti , Kristin Cavallari , Lo Bosworth and more as they navigated the ups and downs of high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDfxs_0gKDtuaJ00
Lauren Conrad at The Little Market International Women's Day in Los Angeles on March 8, 2022. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After two seasons as the face of teen reality soap, Conrad landed herself The Hills — a spinoff that followed her as she attended fashion school in Los Angeles. After five years, Conrad stepped down in the penultimate season so Cavallari, 35, could take her place .

While some of the California native's former castmates still find themselves immersed in the world of reality TV, Conrad told Us that she is “done” with that life. She and her husband William Tell did briefly consider stepping back into the spotlight so Conrad could highlight her businesses, but ultimately, it “just didn’t feel right” for their family.

“If I’m able to do it not that way, then I’d prefer it,” she admitted.

The Lauren Conrad Beauty author may not currently be living her life for the cameras, but she still has to grapple with if — and when — she’ll share her Laguna Beach and Hills archives with her sons Liam James, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2.

“We'll cross that bridge when we get there,” she told Us on Thursday. “I don't know [but] I do think about that. I'm like, ‘Oh, like when does that come up?’ I feel like [they’re] too young. It's confusing. We’ll see way down the line.”

For now, the entrepreneur is mainly focused on finding a balance between being a mom , wife and business owner — something she finally feels she's getting better at doing.

Fairy Hunting! Lauren Conrad Gives Glimpse of Son’s Summer Adventures

Read article

“Working moms have a really hard time just setting aside time for themselves,” she explained. “I think that looks different from every person. I'm still figuring it out, but I'm definitely in a much better place than I was a few years ago.”

Being a mom on the go is exactly why Conrad decided to partner with Plant Oat Marketplace — they provide delicious plant-based items that make life easier, especially for anyone with dietary restrictions, like Conrad and her brood.

“Our whole family is dairy-free and we don’t eat a ton of meat, so I’m always looking for alternatives and different recipes,” she explained to Us on Thursday. “I was really excited to work with Planet Oat on these because my brother's fiancée has a tree nut allergy. So when we are all together, it’s actually the perfect ingredients to make them safe for everybody.”

Lauren Conrad's Best Quotes About Motherhood Over the Years

Read article

When it comes to her own self-care, Conrad has an easy recipe for relaxation.

“It doesn’t take a lot. I just want a glass of wine and nobody to bother me,” she said. “I need like 30 minutes and just leave me alone.”

Reporting by Christian Garibaldi

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Lo Bosworth
Person
Stephen Colletti
Person
Liam James
Person
Lauren Conrad
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Fashion Design#Mtv
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy