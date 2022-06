BELLEFONTE – Look for an announcement as soon as Tuesday of this week on the $400-million natural gas synthesis plant proposed for Clinton County’s West Keating Township. The project, KeyState to Zero, had first been announced several years ago and there has been little recent word on its status. But developer Perry Babb has confirmed an update is to be provided on Tuesday. He told therecord-online, “It is a milestone day for the KeyState to Zero project and the Appalachian Basin and perhaps a low-carbon future for natural gas.”

