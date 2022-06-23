Snow in June? What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience.

Where to go:

Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first and largest Bass Pro, and the Springfield Cardinals to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and Dickerson Park Zoo, there is no shortage of what you can see. Check out our list below:

Top 6 must-see places when you are visiting Springfield

This weekend’s events:

Snowfest 2022 – Jordan Valley Park – Saturday

Flamingle Day – Dickerson Park Zoo – Saturday

Movies at Founders Park – Luca (Friday) A Journal for Jordan (Saturday)

Outside of Springfield events:

Fireworks in the Park! – Rogersville City Park – Saturday

60th Annual FREEDOM FEST – Jackson Street Park, Willard – Saturday

What to eat:

Springfield prides itself on having a melting pot of foods from all over the world. Whether you want to try all-American cuisine, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, steaks, gourmet bar foods, or Springfield Style Cashew Chicken a short trip can give you access to an assortment of delicious flavors for your taste buds.

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Some notable restaurants according to 417mag.com :

Avanzare Italian Dining

Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar *closed Sunday*

*closed Sunday* Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub

Metropolitan Grill *closed Sunday*

*closed Sunday* Ocean Zen

Bambinos Café

City Butcher and Barbecue

Pineapple Whip

London Calling Pasty Company

Cafe Cusco

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.