ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kanyt_0gKDsryL00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience.

Where to go:

Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first and largest Bass Pro, and the Springfield Cardinals to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and Dickerson Park Zoo, there is no shortage of what you can see. Check out our list below:

Top 6 must-see places when you are visiting Springfield

This weekend’s events:

What to eat:

Springfield prides itself on having a melting pot of foods from all over the world. Whether you want to try all-American cuisine, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, steaks, gourmet bar foods, or Springfield Style Cashew Chicken a short trip can give you access to an assortment of delicious flavors for your taste buds.

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Some notable restaurants according to 417mag.com :

  • Avanzare Italian Dining
  • Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar *closed Sunday*
  • Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub
  • Metropolitan Grill *closed Sunday*
  • Ocean Zen
  • Bambinos Café
  • City Butcher and Barbecue
  • Pineapple Whip
  • London Calling Pasty Company
  • Cafe Cusco
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Ozark celebrates 57th annual Christmas Parade

OZARK, MO.- It’s the start of the holiday season and the Ozarks Christmas Parade is back again. Families filled the streets and watched the floats pass by. Though the celebration comes a little early, families from all over came out to kick off the holiday season. “I’m from Springfield. I just wanted the kids to […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo will feed Thanksgiving meals to bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Before its hibernation time, Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears will celebrate Thanksgiving with a bear-friendly buffet that will be streamed online for viewers to see. Black bears Yona and Lil’ Bear will be treated with Thanksgiving-themed treats, pumpkins and other goodies on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. as a part of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

More opportunities for sports teams around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Betty and Bobby Allison Sports Town opened up its indoor facility with several courts Friday afternoon. “Post-pandemic construction was really tough,” Owner Stan Liedel said. “It’s getting supplies, having enough help for subcontractors. So it’s a long journey. But we’re super excited to open today and open for the community. There are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week

Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Sparta buys property with hopes of improving downtown

SPARTA, Mo. – Downtown areas, once vibrant and full of life, continue to diminish in numerous small towns across the Ozarks. City leaders in Sparta are hoping to see that change in their community. The city recently purchased the downtown building that used to be the home of Legacy Bank. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said […]
SPARTA, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Crash in Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up still through early next week

Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy