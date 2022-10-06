Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience.
Where to go:
Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first and largest Bass Pro, and the Springfield Cardinals to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and Dickerson Park Zoo, there is no shortage of what you can see. Check out our list below:
Top 6 must-see places when you are visiting Springfield
This weekend’s events:
- First Friday Art Walk – Downtown – Friday
- Jon Lovitz – Blue Room Comedy Club – All weekend
- Rescue One’s Fast & The Furriest – Race @ Tie & Timber – Friday
- Ozark Fall Farmfest – Ozark Empire Fair – All weekend
- Ozarks Pridefest – Downtown Square – Saturday
Outside of Springfield:
- Apple Butter Makin’ Days – Mount Vernon
- Downtown Hollister Haunted History tour – Hollister
What to eat:
Springfield prides itself on having a melting pot of foods from all over the world. Whether you want to try all-American cuisine, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, steaks, gourmet bar foods, or Springfield Style Cashew Chicken a short trip can give you access to an assortment of delicious flavors for your taste buds.
5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield
Some notable restaurants according to 417mag.com :
- Avanzare Italian Dining
- Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar *closed Sunday*
- Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub
- Metropolitan Grill *closed Sunday*
- Ocean Zen
- Bambinos Café
- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Pineapple Whip
- London Calling Pasty Company
- Cafe Cusco
