Contributors
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience.

Where to go:

Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first and largest Bass Pro, and the Springfield Cardinals to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and Dickerson Park Zoo, there is no shortage of what you can see. Check out our list below:

Top 6 must-see places when you are visiting Springfield

This weekend’s events:

Outside of Springfield:

Must see events coming this fall season Upcoming Fall festivals in the Ozarks

What to eat:

Springfield prides itself on having a melting pot of foods from all over the world. Whether you want to try all-American cuisine, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, steaks, gourmet bar foods, or Springfield Style Cashew Chicken a short trip can give you access to an assortment of delicious flavors for your taste buds.

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Some notable restaurants according to 417mag.com :

  • Avanzare Italian Dining
  • Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar *closed Sunday*
  • Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub
  • Metropolitan Grill *closed Sunday*
  • Ocean Zen
  • Bambinos Café
  • City Butcher and Barbecue
  • Pineapple Whip
  • London Calling Pasty Company
  • Cafe Cusco
