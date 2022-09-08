ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience.

Where to go:

Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first and largest Bass Pro, and the Springfield Cardinals to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and Dickerson Park Zoo, there is no shortage of what you can see. Check out our list below:

Top 6 must-see places when you are visiting Springfield

This weekend’s events:

Must see events coming this fall season

What to eat:

Springfield prides itself on having a melting pot of foods from all over the world. Whether you want to try all-American cuisine, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, steaks, gourmet bar foods, or Springfield Style Cashew Chicken a short trip can give you access to an assortment of delicious flavors for your taste buds.

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Some notable restaurants according to 417mag.com :

  • Avanzare Italian Dining
  • Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar *closed Sunday*
  • Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub
  • Metropolitan Grill *closed Sunday*
  • Ocean Zen
  • Bambinos Café
  • City Butcher and Barbecue
  • Pineapple Whip
  • London Calling Pasty Company
  • Cafe Cusco
sgfcitizen.org

Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out

Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday

It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nixa.com

Downtown Nixa Placemaking Kickoff Event

Come check out the downtown placemaking experience September 10 through December 10th. To celebrate the start of this experiment, everyone is invited to a kickoff event this Saturday, September 10 from 5pm to 8pm. There will be live music, food, yard games, and street art and murals!. The Nixa Placemaking...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Celebrations coming up on Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St.  The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag.  Christine […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be

Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Lake: Fishing the James River

CAPE FAIR, Mo. — For this week’s Daybreak on the Lake segment, we switched things up a bit by heading out to the James River in Cape Fair, Missouri. Heavy rains brought the river level up to make it easier to take a boat out. The extra currents increased activity in the area. We headed […]
CAPE FAIR, MO
KOLR10 News

New off-roading park coming to Branson area

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Cold Front Brings Rain Over Night

A few showers and storms have popped up to the east of Springfield. Some are packing a punch with heavy rainfall. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Pelphs and Pulaski Counties until 11:15 tonight. This area saw 3-3.5 inches of rainfall in just 90 minutes. A cold front is knocking on the Ozarks door as it is moving into the area tonight. Temperatures are already starting to drop in Clinton. Showers will be behind the front, which will fall overnight tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, there will not be much rain accumulation with this system as it is pretty dry. Sunday temperatures will top out in the low 70s, which will be perfect for a soup day! Skies will begin to clear in the late morning hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the upper 40s, which will be great for a patio fire! As we head into next week, temperatures will be warming up back to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Marshfield remembers 9/11 with flag memorial

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Communities across the Ozarks are planning events to remember 9/11. In Marshfield, the community created a memorial display of almost 3,000 flags in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks. This is the second annual “Marshfield Remembers” memorial at Patriot Park. People throughout the weekend are heading there to reflect.”It […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Sparta man saves two dogs in Ozark house fire

OZARK, Mo.- A message from the young man who saved two dogs from a burning home in Ozark. The family is safe, but their home is lost and not all pets made it out alive. How a stranger stepped in to save the pets he could. A good Samaritan rescued two dogs from a house […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Gerd Fredrickson: ‘Once you knew her, you were always her friend’

The first thing one learned upon meeting Gerd Fredrickson is that Gerd is pronounced Yard. “Everybody would mispronounce it, and she’d have to correct them,” recalls Theresa Witt of her longtime professional colleague and personal friend. “She’d say, ‘It’s Yard — like front or back or barn.’ She was really cute with that.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

