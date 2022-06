Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State Attorney is WEAK ON CRIME. Brian Kramer is the State Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit that includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties. Many people that I’ve spoken with, including many law enforcement officers, believe that the State Attorney is failing law-abiding citizens.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO