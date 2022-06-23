ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Roger Marshall puts school lunch money at stake in the GOP crusade against LGBT kids

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Taking food out of the mouths of poor and hungry children would represent a new low for heartless Republicans like Roger Marshall. Kansas’ junior senator is considering blocking funding for the federal school lunch program because he doesn’t like a new Department of Agriculture guidance against LGBTQ discrimination.

Democratic leaders are racing to pass legislation for a $3 billion deal to extend the emergency lunch program before current funding runs out June 30. During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country used those dollars to continue lunch and breakfast programs when schools closed.

For many children, the only meals they get each day are the ones they eat at school.

An objection from even one senator can block the process from immediately extending the pandemic-era funding and could abruptly increase food insecurity for millions of school children. We cannot let that happen.

Marshall claims he’s worried Kansas schools would lose the money because he believes the USDA could withhold federal dollars from lunch programs at schools that discriminate against LGBTQ students.

“I’m just afraid that schools in Kansas won’t have school lunches because of (the Biden) administration’s radical view on transgender issues,” Marshall told Politico. “And I’m afraid that they’re going to raid the school lunch program over that issue.”

So what are you saying, Senator? That you are willing to put millions of children at risk of hunger to protect Kansas schools from being penalized for discrimination against LGBTQ students? That kind of discrimination is wrong and should not be tolerated, certainly not in schools. That’s just moral and common decency.

Blocking a program that feeds children is detestable. Doing it for political reasons is disgusting.

And that’s what’s happening here. Because the Kansas senator is the one who’s misinterpreting — for obvious political reasons — the federal guidance.

The USDA guidance is aimed at school programs that receive federal nutrition money, which is nearly every school in the nation. But it would not be linked to other school programs not dependent on those dollars.

In other words, Kansans can cling to any restrictive and discriminatory LGBTQ laws and practices around sports or bathroom access, let’s say, and still get their federal dollars for school lunches. That money would only be pulled if a child is denied participation in the lunch program because, for example, they are gay or transgender.

Of course, Marshall is not the only Republican lawmaker objecting to the non-discrimination guidance. Attacking LGBTQ students has become a common GOP political maneuver. Marshall joined four other senators who signed a letter to the Government Accountability Office last week opposing the USDA action.

The outrage machine must be fed, and Marshall’s doing his best to do just that. Consequences be damned.

Pandemic dollars allowed Kansas schools to permit more than 501,000 students enrolled in the federal school lunch and breakfast program to eat for free. Of those students enrolled, 48% can’t afford the price for those meals. State school nutrition officials said that if the program is not extended in July, school lunches will still be served, but a lot of students would no longer be able to eat free.

Marshall may claim he’s concerned about protecting his state’s school lunch program, but as we’ve shown that’s a load of hooey. The USDA guidance does not put it in danger.

On the other hand, blocking the extension would harm poor children. And it’s a needless, destructive response to a perceived problem that doesn’t exist and likely never will. No one should object to extending a program that can keep children from going hungry, period.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
State
Missouri State
bloomberglaw.com

New Transgender Protections Put Schools at Heart of Culture War

Title IX proposal would extend protections to transgender students. Schools must balance state policy, federal measures, constituent wishes. Schools fear being caught in a culture war crossfire between red states and the federal government, after the Biden administration proposed extending Title IX protections to transgender students. The Biden administration’s Thursday...
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

13 States Denying Rights to the Transgendered

State lawmakers in much of the country are working to restrict the rights of residents based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. According to a recent report from a national gay rights advocacy group, new laws that discriminate against those in the LGBTQ community have been passed in 13 states this year – a […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Lunches#Racism#Gop#Republicans#Department Of Agriculture#Lgbtq#Democratic#Chi
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Greitens says violent video about hunting anti-Trump Republicans was meant to be humorous

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has claimed that an advert for his senate campaign in which he hunts RINOs (Republican In Name Only) was meant to be humorous and that no one in the state took it seriously.Mr Greitens, 48, served as the governor of Missouri between 2017 and 2018 before resigning amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. In the ad released on Monday, Mr Greitens storms a house alongside soldiers to hunt Republicans considered false conservatives – usually meaning critics of Donald Trump – by others in the party. “I don’t think there is a real...
MISSOURI STATE
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

With Roe Falling, LGBTQ Families Fear They’ll Be the Supreme Court’s Next Target

Click here to read the full article. Update: The Supreme Court on Frida overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in a concurring opinion, Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships. Read how LGBTQ families are protecting their families at a time when their rights are under attack. When Obergefell v. Hodges was decided in the Supreme Court — making same-sex marriage the law of the land — Leanne Mertzman woke up to a text message from her best friend in law school: “Isn’t it cool...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
883
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy