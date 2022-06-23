ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Temp-Tagged Corvette's Texas Joyride Ends In Disaster

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette has enjoyed massive success since it was first launched, but Chevrolet has struggled to keep up with customer demand. Numerous production delays have not helped, and neither have massive dealer markups. It is fair to say that getting your hands on a brand new Corvette can be...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 11

Wiliest Coyote
3d ago

More Money Then Sense. A Rear/mid engine vehicle has a total different handling dynamic than a front engine vehicle, one cannot just expect it to handle like Vets of the past.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Motorious

RAM TRX Takes On Built Nova

Can this tried and true platform defeat one of the performance truck market’s greatest assets?. We all hear a lot these days about the passing of the second muscle car revolution and the upcoming muscle truck era, which will likely repeat the steps of trucks like the Syclone and 'Lil Red Express. With the sub-three second 0-60 mph achievement becoming standard for modern pickups and utility vehicles, it can be easy to forget just how fast the trucks have become. Some try to compare the contemporary examples against each other in a battle of new technology. However, others find it best to use modified cars to drive their point home about the increased performance we see today. This race did precisely that when it put a RAM TRX up against a Chevy Nova in a battle to be doted over.
CARS
Motorious

Camaro Hits Fishing Charter Business, Loses

The running joke is that Mustangs are naturally attracted to crowds of people, but it’s not like the Camaro’s image is completely untarnished. We’ve covered quite a few incidents of the Chevy muscle car being crashed into inanimate objects like a pond or a traffic control box. Here’s another one, a Camaro which face-planted into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
FALMOUTH, MA
freightwaves.com

BNSF to implement temporary embargo on selected California-bound carloads

BNSF is planning a temporary embargo of westbound automotive shipments and specific agricultural and industrial commodities to address congestion in Southern California, according to a Thursday service advisory. The embargo will take effect Monday for waybills that have a shipment date of Wednesday. The embargo will expire July 31 and...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Owner Shares Lessons After One Month

Ben Sullins just took delivery of his brand-new Rivian R1T electric truck a month ago. While he's a seasoned EV owner who's been known to do his homework, Ben admits that there was a lot he didn't know about the electric pickup prior to spending some quality time with it. Needless to say, he's learned quite a bit over the course of a month, and now it's time to share it.
HOME & GARDEN
SlashGear

The Reason Chevrolet Won't Build A New Manual Transmission Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The model may not be as talked about as some of its rivals, but make no mistake, this is not only one of the most stylish rides made by Chevy, but it can beat many of the fastest options on the road. When it comes to these fast and powerful cars, manual transmissions have traditionally been viewed as the choice of real gearheads. Being able to drive a stick shift has always been seen as a badge of courage, but now, thanks to newer technologies, fewer vehicles are being offered with a manual option (via Get Jerry).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvette Forum#Chevrolet Corvette#Temp#Disaster#Vehicles#Vette#The C8 Corvette
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
Daily Car News

Rolls-Royce Phantom turned into a «harsh» six-wheeled SUV

In the Awesome Car Mods community on the Reddit website, several photos were published showing a six-wheeled modified SUV built on the basis of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. In the course of improvements, a luxury British limousine was turned into a “harsh” car that will fit perfectly into the post-apocalyptic world. Except for the installation of the third axle, nothing is known about the technical modifications of the unusual car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

Jetson ONE flying car demonstrates the future of personal commuting

Jetson wants to make everyone a pilot, at least everyone who needs to get to work and back home quickly. Our highways are getting congested, and there is almost no easy solution to that, especially with the growing number of vehicles on the road. The most common quick-fix is to build more highways, though some are attempting to dig up new ground as well. There are also plans to build super-fast trains (some that also tunnel underground), but that only works if you happen to be going somewhere near a train station. They say that the shortest path from point A to point B is a straight line, but you can only really travel that path if you’re flying overhead over all obstacles. Naturally, that’s a utopian dream of many inventors and commuters, one that might be close to reality as far as one Swedish company is concerned.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying

While car safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city’s infrastructure can play a part as well. Most of us have taken an unexpected swerve to miss a gaping pothole or a fallen tree. Stop signs and speed bumps are also essential to keep cars at a safe speed in residential areas. Of course, some drivers … The post Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy