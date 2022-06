ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It was a refreshing breeze that returned to Western New York Monday. Lower amounts of heat and humidity make for a very comfortable start to the week. A high-pressure system has settled in across the northeast and Ohio Valley with dry weather persisting for most of the week. The one exception could be Wednesday with just a few spotty showers possible. The second half of the week will get Rochester back to more mid-summer conditions as the heat and eventually, humidity, make a return.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO