Lost luggage is getting new life! Unclaimed Baggage is bringing its wares on the road, so you can experience the popular store for yourself. When a bag is lost, airlines have 90 days to reunite it with its owner. Airlines are successful at this 99.5 percent of the time, but what happens to that 0.5 percent of baggage that’s deemed officially lost? The Unclaimed Baggage store buys it with the intent of repurposing every item inside the suitcase. “Our goal is to keep these items out of the landfill,” explains Sonni Hood, Brand Ambassador for Unclaimed Baggage. “We want to give them new life.”

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO