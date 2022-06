After a tumultuous season that went from NBA title favorites to being swept in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are ready for a divorce. According to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie has been granted permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other NBA teams. The move comes amid reports that the Nets are unwilling to sign Kyrie to a new contract with any significant guarantees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO